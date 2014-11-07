U.S. Fed awards fewer reverse repos Friday

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve awarded $106.22 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Friday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 29 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

This compared with the $110.25 billion awarded to 32 bidders on Thursday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent.

Friday’s reverse repos award was the smallest in two weeks when it was $103.50 billion on Oct. 24. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)