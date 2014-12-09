FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed allots fewest reverse repos since July
#Market News
December 9, 2014

U.S. Fed allots fewest reverse repos since July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve awarded $94.44 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Tuesday at an interest rate of 0.10 percent to 49 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

This was the smallest allotment since $90.38 billion to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent on July 25.

On Monday, the central bank awarded $104.2 billion in overnight reverse repos to 56 bidders at an interest rate of 0.10 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

