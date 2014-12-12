FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards fewest reverse repos since June
December 12, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards fewest reverse repos since June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $86.43 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 39 bidders at an interest rate of 0.10 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the smallest allotment of reverse repos since June 17 when the Fed awarded $53.36 billion to 24 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $99.83 billion in overnight reverse repos to 44 bidders that include Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.10 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

