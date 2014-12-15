FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed awards fewest reverse repos in nearly a year
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards fewest reverse repos in nearly a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $34.59 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 26 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the smallest allotment of reverse repos (RRP) since Dec. 23, 2013 when the Fed awarded $28.76 billion to 31 bidders at an interest rate of 0.03 percent, according to Fed data.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $86.43 billion in three-day reverse repos to 39 bidders that include Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.10 percent.

Earlier the Fed awarded $50 billion worth of 21-day term RRP to 45 bidders at an interest or stopout rate of 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.