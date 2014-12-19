FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $66.42 bln reverse repos Friday
December 19, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $66.42 bln reverse repos Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $66.42 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 27 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $59.47 billion in overnight reverse repos to 22 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

