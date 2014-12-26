FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $41.49 bln reverse repos Friday
December 26, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $41.49 bln reverse repos Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $41.49 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the smallest amount in about 1-1/2 weeks, according to Fed data.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $53.24 billion in two-day reverse repos to 48 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

