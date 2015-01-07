U.S. Fed awards $143.75 bln reverse repos Wednesday

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $143.75 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 48 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $149.89 billion in overnight reverse repos to 51 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.