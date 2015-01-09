U.S. Fed awards $116 bln reverse repos Friday

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $116.195 billion of three-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 47 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the smallest amount in a week. A week ago, the Fed awarded $42.186 billion of three-day reverse repos to 29 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $124.293 billion in overnight reverse repos to 46 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)