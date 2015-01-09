FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed awards $116 bln reverse repos Friday
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $116 bln reverse repos Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $116.195 billion of three-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 47 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the smallest amount in a week. A week ago, the Fed awarded $42.186 billion of three-day reverse repos to 29 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $124.293 billion in overnight reverse repos to 46 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.