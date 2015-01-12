FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed awards $118.125 bln reverse repos Monday
January 12, 2015

Fed awards $118.125 bln reverse repos Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $118.125 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 41 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $116.195 billion in three-day reverse repos to 47 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

