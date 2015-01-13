FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $107.32 bln reverse repos Tuesday
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $107.32 bln reverse repos Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $107.32 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 42 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Monday, the U.S. central bank allotted $118.125 billion in overnight reverse repos to 41 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

