U.S. Fed awards fewest reverse repos in 1-1/2 weeks

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $95.40 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 37 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the smallest amount since $42.19 billion to 29 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent on Jan. 2, New York Fed data showed.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $107.32 billion in overnight reverse repos to 42 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)