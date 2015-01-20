FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed awards $147.499 bln reverse repos Tuesday
January 20, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Fed awards $147.499 bln reverse repos Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $147.499 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 48 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the highest award in two weeks, according to New York Fed data.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $135.84 billion in four-day reverse repos to 41 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish

