Fed awards most reverse repos in three weeks

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $167.77 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 52 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the highest award in three weeks, according to New York Fed data.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $147.499 billion in overnight reverse repos to 48 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)