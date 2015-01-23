FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $129.84 bln reverse repos Friday
January 23, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $129.84 bln reverse repos Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $129.84 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 53 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $168.18 billion in overnight reverse repos to 51 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Thursday’s amount was the highest since Dec. 31, when it reached $171.12 billion, according to New York Fed data. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

