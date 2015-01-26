FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $132.698 bln reverse repos Monday
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $132.698 bln reverse repos Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $132.698 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 47 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $129.84 billion in three-day reverse repos to 53 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

