U.S. Fed awards $136.68 bln reverse repos Tuesday

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $136.68 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 50 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Monday, the U.S. central bank allotted $132.698 billion in overnight reverse repos to 47 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)