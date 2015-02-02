FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $132.91 bln reverse repos Monday
February 2, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $132.91 bln reverse repos Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $132.91 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 46 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $190.84 billion in three-day reverse repos to 75 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Friday’s award was the highest since Oct. 1. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

