Fed awards $142.01 bln reverse repos Tuesday

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $142.01 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 48 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Monday, the U.S. central bank allotted $132.91 billion in overnight reverse repos to 46 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)