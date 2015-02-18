FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $157.27 bln reverse repos Wednesday
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $157.27 bln reverse repos Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $157.27 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 46 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $111.33 billion in overnight reverse repos to 41 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

