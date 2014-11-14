FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards fewest reverse repos since July
November 14, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards fewest reverse repos since July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve awarded $99.376 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Friday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 30 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

This was the lowest daily award since the $90.38 billion to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent on July 25.

Friday’s amount compared with the $110.88 billion awarded to 30 bidders on Thursday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

