U.S. Fed awards most reverse repos in 2-1/2 weeks

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve awarded $167.38 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Wednesday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent to 39 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

This compared with the $158.32 billion awarded to 38 bidders on Tuesday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent.

Wednesday’s reverse repos award was the largest in 2-1/2 weeks when it was $186.28 billion on Oct. 31. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)