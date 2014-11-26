U.S. Fed awards $148.28 bln reverse repos Wednesday

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $148.28 billion in two-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.07 percent to 50 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

U.S. financial markets will close on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on Friday.

Wednesday’s reverse repos award compared with $146.68 billion awarded to 48 bidders on Tuesday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)