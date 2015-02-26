FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed awards $50 bln 7-day reverse repos
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $50 bln 7-day reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $50.0 billion of seven-day term fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 49 bidders at an interest rate of 0.06 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

Fifty-three bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies submitted $87.68 billion in bids with interest rates ranging from 0.05 percent to 0.10 percent.

At the term reverse repo operation a week ago, the U.S. central bank allotted $30.0 billion in 7-day RRPs to 34 bidders also at an interest rate of 0.06 percent.

At that operation, 53 bidders submitted $73.585 billion in bids with interest rates ranging from 0.05 percent to 0.10 percent.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.