Fed's Williams- recent rise in rates shows market was complacent
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Williams- recent rise in rates shows market was complacent

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

ROHNERT PARK Calif., June 28 (Reuters) - The sharp rise in U.S. interest rates after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled the central bank may start to trim bond purchases later this year shows that markets were probably too complacent about low rates, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“I personally don’t think we really changed the tone of what we are saying,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said after a speech.

He added that the rise in rates, although it took place quickly, is probably “not inconsistent” with an eventual reduction in bond buying and, much later, a normalization of rates.

