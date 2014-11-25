FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed spots flaws in Wells Fargo resolution plan
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed spots flaws in Wells Fargo resolution plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said on Tuesday that Wells Fargo & Co needed to improve a crisis plan showing how it could be shut down without causing financial mayhem, but its plan drew less harsh criticism than those of other banks.

Large U.S. banks must submit the so-called living wills to spell out how they can enter bankruptcy without triggering the need for costly taxpayer bailouts that were rampant during the 2007-09 financial crisis.

The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said the bank’s 2014 plan was an improvement over last year’s plan, but that it still needed work.

In August, the same two agencies blasted the living wills submitted by 11 other big banks, saying they were overly optimistic and allowed the banks to be too complex.

The FDIC was the fiercest critic of the two agencies, saying the plans were “not credible”, a first step to taking regulatory action over the plans. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; editing by Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.