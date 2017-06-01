Federal Circuit: AIA creates no loophole to ban on appealing remand orders

The America Invents Act gave defendants the right to remove an action from state to federal court by raising patent-law counterclaims, but nothing in the AIA allows a defendant to appeal if the federal court decides to send that action back, the court in charge of patent appeals held on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it had no jurisdiction over the dispute between MIT-trained inventor Charles Nagel and former MIT administrator John Preston, the co-founders of Electromagnetics Corp as and Continuum Energy Technologies in Fall River, Massachusetts.

