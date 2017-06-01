FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Federal Circuit: AIA creates no loophole to ban on appealing remand orders
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 1, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 3 months ago

Federal Circuit: AIA creates no loophole to ban on appealing remand orders

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The America Invents Act gave defendants the right to remove an action from state to federal court by raising patent-law counterclaims, but nothing in the AIA allows a defendant to appeal if the federal court decides to send that action back, the court in charge of patent appeals held on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it had no jurisdiction over the dispute between MIT-trained inventor Charles Nagel and former MIT administrator John Preston, the co-founders of Electromagnetics Corp as and Continuum Energy Technologies in Fall River, Massachusetts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qLunLY

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.