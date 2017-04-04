FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Federal Circuit won't rehear Google patent fight with Unwired Planet
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 4, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 5 months ago

Federal Circuit won't rehear Google patent fight with Unwired Planet

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Google Inc on Tuesday lost a bid to undo an appeals court ruling that limited the types of patents that can be challenged through a lower-cost administrative proceeding at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday denied Google's request that it reconsider its November 2016 ruling that a patent owned by Unwired Planet, a Reno, Nevada-based licensing company, is not eligible for a covered business method (CBM) review because CBMs are limited to patents with a direct relation to financial services or products.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oX2Y9l

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.