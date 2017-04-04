Federal Circuit won't rehear Google patent fight with Unwired Planet

Google Inc on Tuesday lost a bid to undo an appeals court ruling that limited the types of patents that can be challenged through a lower-cost administrative proceeding at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday denied Google's request that it reconsider its November 2016 ruling that a patent owned by Unwired Planet, a Reno, Nevada-based licensing company, is not eligible for a covered business method (CBM) review because CBMs are limited to patents with a direct relation to financial services or products.

