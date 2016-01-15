FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal-Mogul ends plan to spin off motorparts business
January 15, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Federal-Mogul ends plan to spin off motorparts business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp said on Friday it will not go ahead with a previously announced separation of its motorparts division.

The company said in September 2014 it would separate its two main businesses - motorparts and powertrain - into two publicly traded companies. (reut.rs/1Zq9ws5)

The auto parts maker said on Friday the two independent segments will have separate CEOs who will each report directly to the company’s board.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

