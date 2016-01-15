Federal-Mogul ends plan to spin off motorparts business

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp said on Friday it will not go ahead with a previously announced separation of its motorparts division.

The company said in September 2014 it would separate its two main businesses - motorparts and powertrain - into two publicly traded companies. (reut.rs/1Zq9ws5)

The auto parts maker said on Friday the two independent segments will have separate CEOs who will each report directly to the company’s board.