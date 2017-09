Dec 23 (Reuters) - Federal Mogul Izmit Piston Ve Pim Uretim Tesisleri AS :

* Suspends piston pin production facility activities temporarily

* Says to move piston pin production to a new production facility

* Suspension of production will affect 3 percent of total production

* Sales will be compensated through stocks