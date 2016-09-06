FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn Enterprises to buy rest of Federal-Mogul for $9.25/share
September 6, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Icahn Enterprises to buy rest of Federal-Mogul for $9.25/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Billionaire Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP said would buy the 18 percent of auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp that it did not already own for $9.25 per share.

The latest offer, which has been accepted by Federal-Mogul, was increased from $8 per share.

The offer represents a premium of 86 percent to Federal-Mogul's close on Feb. 26, the last trading day before Icahn Enterprises made an initial buyout offer for $7 per share.

Icahn Enterprises will pay about $282 million for the 18 percent stake, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
