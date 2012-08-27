FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Big loans see quality boost in 2012-regulators
August 27, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Big loans see quality boost in 2012-regulators

Alexandra Alper

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The credit quality of large loan commitments grew in 2012 for the third year in a row, boosted by bankruptcy resolutions and better borrower performance, U.S. banking regulators said on Monday.

The volume of substandard loan commitments this year declined 8.1 percent from 2011, but remained high at $295 billion, the Federal Reserve, The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said.

The findings were based on the Shared National Credits Review, which annually tracks loans of at least $20 million that are shared by three or more financial firms.

Better borrower performance, debt restructuring, bankruptcy resolutions, and access to bond and equity markets contributed to the improvement, the agencies said.

