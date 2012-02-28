FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Federal-Mogul posts Q4 net loss on $304 mln charge
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Federal-Mogul posts Q4 net loss on $304 mln charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Federal-Mogul Corp, the auto parts supplier controlled by Carl Icahn, reported a fourth-quarter net loss after a $304 million impairment charge stemming from a drop in the value of some of its product lines.

Federal-Mogul said the increase in value of its other reporting units, including its Powertrain division, would “largely offset” the impairment charge.

The company reported a net loss of $239 million, or $2.42 per share, compared with net income of $45 million or 45 cents per share, a year before. Sales were $1.7 billion, up from $1.6 billion a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items, Federal-Mogul reported a profit of $51 million, or 51 cents per share, up from $38 million, or 38 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2010.

Analysts, on average, had expected adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents and sales of $1.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.