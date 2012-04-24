FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal-Mogul 1st-qtr profit falls on higher costs
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 11:46 AM

Federal-Mogul 1st-qtr profit falls on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Federal-Mogul Corp posted a fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $32 million, or 32 cents per share, from $51 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $1.76 billion.

Selling, general and administrative costs rose 7 percent to $189 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 50 cents per share, on revenue of $1.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $14.41 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

