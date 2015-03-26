FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard - now may be good time to normalize U.S. monetary policy
March 26, 2015

Fed's Bullard - now may be good time to normalize U.S. monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Now may be a good time to start normalizing U.S. monetary policy, Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Thursday.

In the text of comments delivered to an audience in Frankfurt, Bullard said: “Now may be a good time to begin normalizing U.S. monetary policy so that it is set appropriately for an improving economy over the next two years.”

He said that the U.S. economy had normalized, adding: “Even with some normalization, monetary policy will remain exceptionally accommodative.”

Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet

