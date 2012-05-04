FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Federal Signal adj profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Federal Signal adj profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.02

* Q1 sales rises 29 pct

May 4 (Reuters) - Safety and transportation systems maker Federal Signal Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales and a better operating margin at its largest environmental solutions business.

The company’s net loss from continuing operations fell to $0.5 million, or 1 cent per share, for the first quarter from $5.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 3 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates by a cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at Federal Signal - which caters to municipal, government and industrial customers - rose 29 percent to $224.6 million, above the analysts’ estimates of $220.4 million.

Sales from environmental solutions, which makes street cleaning vehicles and waterblasting equipment, rose 32 percent to $108 million.

It got a boost from improving industrial markets and an uptick in shipments of sweepers and sewer cleaners.

Shares of Oak Brook, Illinois-based Federal Signal were down about 2 percent at $4.93 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have lost about 13 percent in value after the company reported its fourth quarter results.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.