UPDATE 1-Federal Signal adj profit beats estimates

May 4 (Reuters) - Safety and transportation systems maker Federal Signal Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales and a better operating margin at its largest environmental solutions business.

The company’s net loss from continuing operations fell to $0.5 million, or 1 cent per share, for the first quarter from $5.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 3 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates by a cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at Federal Signal - which caters to municipal, government and industrial customers - rose 29 percent to $224.6 million, above the analysts’ estimates of $220.4 million.

Sales from environmental solutions, which makes street cleaning vehicles and waterblasting equipment, rose 32 percent to $108 million.

It got a boost from improving industrial markets and an uptick in shipments of sweepers and sewer cleaners.

Shares of Oak Brook, Illinois-based Federal Signal were down about 2 percent at $4.93 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have lost about 13 percent in value after the company reported its fourth quarter results.