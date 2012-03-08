FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federated could alter corporate structure--CEO
March 8, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 6 years

Federated could alter corporate structure--CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Federated Investors Inc is prepared to change its corporate structure if new money fund rules make it hard to offer cash-management services to clients, Chief Executive Officer Chris Donahue said on Thursday.

Speaking at a financial conference sponsored by Citigroup Inc, Donahue reviewed the Pittsburgh asset manager’s longstanding concerns about new rules for the $2.7 trillion money fund industry being considered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators.

If rule changes are adopted that make it hard to offer its current cash management services, a contingency plan for Federated could be to change its structure, Donahue said at the conference, which was webcast. He noted that the company had been privately held in the past.

“If we have to change our corporate structure in order to do the business we have done before,” he said, “OK, that’s the way the world goes.”

