UPDATE 1-Federated Q1 net up 27 percent on reduced costs

April 26 (Reuters) - Federated Investors Inc said on Thursday that first-quarter net income rose 27 percent on lower legal costs and as fee waiver pressure eased.

For the three months ended March 31, the Pittsburgh asset manager reported net income of $42.3 million, or 41 cents per share, compared with profit of $33.2 million, or 32 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

Analysts on average expected Federated to report earnings of 39 cents per share, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

As one of the largest managers of money market mutual funds, Federated has suffered from low yields in recent years and from fears about tighter federal regulations after the financial crisis. Yet its shares have been among the industry’s best performers in 2012 to date on expectations that heavy industry lobbying has set back the likelihood of major changes any time soon.

First-quarter revenue fell to $230.3 million from $238.9 million a year earlier. The pre-tax impact of money market fund fee waivers was $22.3 million, up from $13.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

However, the impact of the waivers in the first quarter was lower than the company had forecast, around $27 million, as rates improved on some of the repurchase agreements held by the funds.

Operating expenses fell to $159.9 million from $182.4 million a year ago. The year-ago figure included non-recurring legal expenses, Federated said.