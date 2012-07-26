FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federated Investors net falls 5 pct on higher expenses
July 26, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

Federated Investors net falls 5 pct on higher expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Money manager Federated Investors Inc said second-quarter net income fell 5 percent as operating expenses rose.

For the three months ended June 30 the Pittsburgh company said on Thursday it earned $40.4 million, or 39 cents per share, down from $42.4 million, or 41 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had expected Federated to earn 40 cents per share. The results were released after the close of trading on Thursday.

