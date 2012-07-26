FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Federated Investors Q2 expenses up, but fee waivers down
#Funds News
July 26, 2012 / 9:38 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Federated Investors Q2 expenses up, but fee waivers down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* EPS 39 cents vs. Wall Street view of 40 cents

* Fee waivers fall as money funds find higher yields

July 26 (Reuters) - Money manager Federated Investors Inc said second-quarter net income fell 5 percent as operating expenses rose, but lower fee waivers helped revenue.

For the three months ended June 30 the Pittsburgh company said on Thursday it earned $40.4 million, or 39 cents per share, down from $42.4 million, or 41 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had expected Federated to earn 40 cents per share. The results were released after the close of trading.

Total managed assets were $355.9 billion at June 30, up from $349.4 billion a year earlier but down from $363.6 billion at March 31, 2012.

Operating expenses rose six percent to $163.1 million compared to a year ago including higher distribution and compensation costs.

As one of the largest operators of money market mutual funds, Federated has been hamstrung by low interest rates that have forced it and competitors to waive billions of dollars of fees just to keep clients in the vehicles.

Federated said revenue increased by $6.4 million, or 3 percent from a year ago, to $232.1 million, due primarily to a decrease of $9.1 million in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds, and due to an increase in average fixed-income assets.

Federated said its directors declared a quarterly dividend of 24 cents per share payable August 15, the same as in May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
