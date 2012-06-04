FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-FedEx to retire 24 more aircraft, take $84 mln charge in Q4
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-FedEx to retire 24 more aircraft, take $84 mln charge in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify David Bronczek is CEO of FedEx Express, not of FedEx Corp)

June 4 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp said it will retire from service an additional 24 aircraft and take a charge of $84 million after tax, or 26 cents a share, in the current quarter.

It has already retired five aircraft this quarter and plans to shed 21 more in the next fiscal to modernize its fleet.

“Along with the decisions to retire these 50 aircraft, we are also developing detailed operating and cost structure plans to further improve our efficiency,” FedEx Express CEO David Bronczek said in a statement.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
