March 9 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp : * Judge rejects FedEx Corp bid to dismiss New York state, New York City

lawsuit over cigarette shipments -- court ruling * U.S. district judge edgardo ramos rejects Fedex bid to dismiss claims

alleging violations of cigarette trafficking, racketeering laws * Judge grants Fedex bid to dismiss claims it violated New York public health

law and created a public nuisance