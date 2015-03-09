FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FedEx loses bid to dismiss NY claims over cigarette shipments
March 9, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

FedEx loses bid to dismiss NY claims over cigarette shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday rejected FedEx Corp’s bid to dismiss claims that it violated federal law by delivering hundreds of thousands of cartons of contraband cigarettes across New York state.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan denied FedEx’s bid to dismiss claims it violated an anti-racketeering law and the Contraband Cigarette Trafficking Act. He granted FedEx’s bid to dismiss claims it violated a state public health law, and created a public nuisance.

The lawsuit by New York City and New York state accused FedEx of illegally delivering cigarettes to individual residences from 2005 to 2012, depriving both governments of excise taxes.

A similar lawsuit was filed last month against FedEx rival United Parcel Service Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

