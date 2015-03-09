FedEx must face NY claims over contraband cigarettes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday said FedEx Corp must face claims that it violated federal law by delivering contraband cigarettes in New York, cheating the state and New York City out of millions of dollars of excise taxes.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan denied FedEx’s bid to dismiss claims it violated an anti-racketeering law and the Contraband Cigarette Trafficking Act by knowingly shipping nearly 400,000 cartons of untaxed cigarettes to individual residences from 2005 to 2012.

But the judge also dismissed a claim seeking civil fines for alleged violations of a state public health law, saying a 2013 amendment did not apply retroactively. Ramos separately dismissed a claim that FedEx created a public nuisance by distributing cigarettes at less than the legal price.

The lawsuit had sought roughly $239 million in fines and alleged unpaid taxes. A similar lawsuit seeking more than $180 million was filed last month against FedEx rival United Parcel Service Inc.

FedEx, representatives for New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and the New York City law department had no immediate comment.

The lawsuit against FedEx claimed that the company cost the state between $15 and $43.50 per carton, and the city $15 per carton, in excise taxes by illegally delivering cigarettes on behalf of various sellers, including a shop located on the Shinnecock Indian Nation reservation in Southampton, New York.

A carton of cigarettes usually contains 10 packs.

In letting some of the claims go forward, Ramos said the state and city alleged in sufficient detail that Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx “had some part in directing the affairs of the cigarette seller enterprises.”

The case is City of New York et al v. FedEx Ground Package System Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-09173.