FedEx Ground drivers are employees, not contractors-U.S. appeals court
August 27, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

FedEx Ground drivers are employees, not contractors-U.S. appeals court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday concluded that FedEx Ground drivers in California and Oregon are employees and not independent contractors, and can therefore pursue claims for alleged unpaid wages and benefits under state and federal labor laws.

The decision by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting in Portland, Oregon, reversed a lower court’s ruling and would allow the drivers working for FedEx Ground, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, to move forward with their lawsuits in federal court.

FedEx said on Wednesday that it will challenge the decision. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; editing by G Crosse, Alexia Garamfalvi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
