FedEx slashes forecast, citing weak global economy

Sept 4 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp, the world’s second-largest package delivery company, cut its fiscal first-quarter forecast on Tuesday, saying the global economy is weaker than previously expected and harming sales.

The new forecast pushed FedEx shares down 4 percent in after-hours trading.

For its first fiscal quarter ended August 31, the company expects to earn $1.37 to $1.43 per share. The company had previously expected to earn $1.45 to $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts expect earnings of $1.56 per share for the period, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.