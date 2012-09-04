FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FedEx slashes forecast, citing weak global economy
September 4, 2012 / 9:28 PM / in 5 years

FedEx slashes forecast, citing weak global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp, the world’s second-largest package delivery company, cut its fiscal first-quarter forecast on Tuesday, saying the global economy is weaker than previously expected and harming sales.

The new forecast pushed FedEx shares down 4 percent in after-hours trading.

For its first fiscal quarter ended August 31, the company expects to earn $1.37 to $1.43 per share. The company had previously expected to earn $1.45 to $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts expect earnings of $1.56 per share for the period, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
