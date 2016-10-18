FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Fedex to invest $1.54 billion in France to double capacity at Roissy airport
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 10 months ago

Fedex to invest $1.54 billion in France to double capacity at Roissy airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEX Corp said on Tuesday it would invest 1.4 billion euros ($1.54 billion) to double the capacity of its logistics activities at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in the Paris suburb of Roissy.

The initial investment by the U.S-listed firm will amount to 200 million euros ($220 million).

Under the plan, the U.S. group plans to open a new package sorting facility in 2019, creating between 200 and 400 jobs, according to a document handed out during a visit by President Francois Hollande.

The extra 25,000 square metres of space will make FedEx's Roissy center its second biggest in the world after the one in Memphis in the United States.

Delivery service company TNT Express, which was bought in May by FedEX, also plans to open a new facility in the Parisian region, according to the same document. ($1 = 0.90785) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.