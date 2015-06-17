CORRECTED-FedEx posts quarterly loss due to pension charges

(Corrects results to show net loss)

CHICAGO, June 17 (Reuters) - Package delivery firm FedEx Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly net loss due to a $2.2 non-cash pretax charge related to a move to mark-to-market accounting for employee pensions.

The Memphis-based company reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $895 million or $3.16 per share, compared with $753 million or $2.54 per share a year earlier.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $753 million or $2.66 per share. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter. (Reporting By Nick Carey)