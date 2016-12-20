BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures
CHICAGO Dec 20 Package delivery company FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, boosted by revenue growth across all its business units.
The Memphis-based company reported net income for its fiscal second quarter ending Nov. 20 of $700 million or $2.59 per share, up from $691 million or $2.44 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Asx alert-Mesoblast and Mallinckrodt enter into agreement-MSB.AX
* Hal Jones, CFO has announced to retire from company effective March 31, 2017