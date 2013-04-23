FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-FedEx signs new $10.5 bln contract with USPS
April 23, 2013

UPDATE 1-FedEx signs new $10.5 bln contract with USPS

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp said its FedEx Express subsidiary has entered into a seven-year express air transportation contract with the United States Postal Service for about $10.5 billion.

FedEx’s current contract ends in September 2013, and the new contract will begin in October 2013.

The company on Tuesday also launched a new service to let customers select from a range of options to schedule dates, locations and times of delivery. Rival UPS began offering its “UPS My Choice” service more than a year ago.

