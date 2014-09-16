FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FedEx units to raise shipping rates from January
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

FedEx units to raise shipping rates from January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp, the world’s No.2 package delivery company, said it would increase shipping rates for its express, ground and freight services, effective Jan. 5, 2015.

The rate change applies to FedEx freight shipments within the United States, Canada and Mexico as well as between the U.S. and Canada and between the U.S. and Mexico, FedEx said.

The company had raised its shipping rates in the freight business by 3.9 percent, effective March 31.

FedEx Corp is expected to report first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Rival United Parcel Service Inc also raised the shipping rates on its freight unit by 4.4 percent in March. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.